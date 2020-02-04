Wallace Farr
Wallace Eagar “Tog” Farr, 93, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Eagar, the son of Winslow Farr and Mary Violet Eagar Farr.
Wallace was a very kind and gentle man who had a great love for everyone, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease.
He set great examples for his children and was always there for them in their lives. Wallace was a very hard working man until his eyesight failed which was to him devastating.
He was a very strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will forever be missed by his wife and family.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Margaret Farr; daughters: Elayne Hutsman, Lori McCullough, Heidi Jewell, Lisa Deview, Tammie Jewell; brothers: Donald Farr, Walter Farr; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, sisters Mary Kathryn, Betty Ann and granddaughter Stephanie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Eagar Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Wallace’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
