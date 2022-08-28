It is with great sadness that we announce that Walter C. Carson, 79, of Pinetop, passed away on August 18, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease.
Walt grew up in Scottsdale and graduated from Scottsdale High in 1960.
Walt held many jobs out of high school, but eventually found his home at United Parcel Service (UPS), where he climbed the corporate ladder. He went from driver, to management, to upper management, and then happily retired in 1995 after more than three decades at UPS.
Walt was an avid fisherman, hunter, and a pool-player extraordinaire. Besides his family and wife Peggy, his real loves were music (he played the drums) and cars.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Bill Carson, as well as his sister Beverly ‘Soo’ Carson. He is survived by his wife Marguerite ‘Peggy’ Carson, children Sharon Nelson, Rusty (& Christa) Carson, Judy (& Robert) Crane, Kelly Carson, Gary Nelson, sister Cheryl (& Larry) Pfeifer, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and countless friends.
Services will be held at Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, Arizona 85268 on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with a memorial reception immediately following.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.
