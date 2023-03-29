Walter Dean Bethoon was born on May 20, 1937 to Warren Dene and Mary A. Bethoon in Burbank, California. Walter relocated to Show Low, Arizona in 2004. He passed away March 26th, 2023 peacefully at home.

Walter is survived by his wife, Addie; his sister Dorothy; two nieces, Shelley and Janet; a great-niece Amanda and great-nephew, Zack; five step-sons, Leo, Rocky, Jace (Tracy), Cole (Cheryl) and Charley (Sherry); step-niece Lori (Anthony) and step great-niece, Syranda; 18 step-grandchildren, 32 step-great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

