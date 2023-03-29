Walter Dean Bethoon was born on May 20, 1937 to Warren Dene and Mary A. Bethoon in Burbank, California. Walter relocated to Show Low, Arizona in 2004. He passed away March 26th, 2023 peacefully at home.
Walter is survived by his wife, Addie; his sister Dorothy; two nieces, Shelley and Janet; a great-niece Amanda and great-nephew, Zack; five step-sons, Leo, Rocky, Jace (Tracy), Cole (Cheryl) and Charley (Sherry); step-niece Lori (Anthony) and step great-niece, Syranda; 18 step-grandchildren, 32 step-great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
He was known in the community as an artist and had Walter’s Art Gallery by White Mountain leather shop 2019-2021. He made his home and back yard a showplace. He made sculptures of metal, wood, rock and whatever struck his mind. All his artwork won prizes.
Walter was, in his earlier days, an avid snow skier especially, and did water skiing, mountain biking, hiking and gymnastics and won trophies from all. Walter met his wife Addie hiking, married for the first time at 70.
Walter supported Addie in her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Addie wants to thank the brothers and sisters who visited, called, prepared food, sent cards, etc. and especially all the prayers. Thank you to good friends like Pam Wood, who would come and stay to help and Kay, Karolyn, Sheryl and many others. And special granddaughter Tiffany who was able to stay at the most-needed time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.