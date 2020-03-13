Walter Farr

Walter Willard Farr, 88, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Phoenix. He was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Eagar, the son of Winslow Farr and Mary Violet Eagar Farr.
Walt was an avid outdoorsman and talented woodworker. He loved being in the wilderness; extensively in the remote areas of the southwestern United States. He spent many years hiking, camping, mountain climbing and skiing.
Walt his survived by his wife, Reta W. Farr; children: Ms. Adrianne (George) Farr-Vaiser, Dr. Spencer (Susanne) Farr, Mr. Reed (Susie) Farr, Mr. Mitch (Rita) Farr, Dr. Chad (Ashley) Farr, Ms. Rian Sandberg, Mr. Alec (Lettica) Farr, Mr. Seth (Sabrina) Farr, step-children, Steven (Cristani) Ziegler, Jeffrey Ziegler, Christy (Steve) Halloran, Susannah (Christopher) Ziegler, David (Rochelle) Ziegler, Ryan (Milisa) Ziegler, brother, Donald Farr; 16 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Mary Kathryn Farr-Eagar, Betty Ann Watkins and brothers, William Farr and Wallace Farr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Eagar Stake Center. Inurnment will follow the memorial services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Walt’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
