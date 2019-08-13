Walter Long Jr

Long time resident of Show Low, Walter Douglas "Walt" Long Jr., died Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, 2019, at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, from complications of a stroke. He was 70 years old. Walt was born June 3, 1949, in San Jose, to Walter Douglas, Sr. and Marvel Maxine (Kirk) Long.
Walt's was a familiar and friendly face throughout the White Mountain region, especially in the Show Low area. He owned and operated K&R Feed Store for 20 years. He also worked for White Mountain Passenger Lines and when he wasn't working, he loved serving with the Navajo County Sheriff's Posse.
Walt is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Walter Douglas Long, III and Tawny Marie Long; six grandchildren: Daylon and Kassidy Flake, Cameron and Allie Carter, Nicholas Long, Carter Long, Cowan Long, Saige Long; two sisters: Marilyn Pernice (and her two children), Sharon Stone (and her child); and is also survived by his brother, James Long.
A memorial service for Walt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Linden Valley Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 971 Timberland Road in Linden (Show Low).
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
