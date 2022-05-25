Walter Lowell Craig passed away on April 28, 2022 at the age of 99. Walt was born to the late Clyde & Laura Craig on April 18, 1923.
Walt met his Wife, Jenny, in 1945 during WWII. United States Army. Storming the beaches of Normandy, a true hero he was! After corresponding for 3 years with Jenny, she came to the United States and they were married in March 1948. They had been married for 69 years before she passed in 2017.
One of Walt's many talents was making and giving away his jewelry. Lots and lots of jewelry! He was almost obsessed with going into the forest every year to cut and split his wood for the winter. Said it kept him young. He wasn't lyin'. Walt will always be remembered for his many jokes. He always had one or two to share.
Walt's dedication to the B.P.O.E. (Elk's Club) goes back to Southern California days, about 1961. He has always given his all to this organization, and it brought him such joy to see the younger blood coming in.
The V.F.W. has been Walt's heart for many years now. He was a Lifetime Member. He was an Honor Guard, and over the years has attended hundreds of Memorials. This gave him purpose, honor and pride to serve his brothers.
Walt is survived by Daughters: Carol Bradley and Trish Craig. Grandchildren: Travis Wodiske, Kyle Wodiske and Hunter Garcia and 5 Great-Grandchildren.
Final arrangements were provided by The Neptune Society and Silver Creek Mortuary.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Elk's Lodge, 805 E. Whipple St., Show Low, AZ 85901.
