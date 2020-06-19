Walter Wiltbank

Walter (Bud) Wiltbank, 83, passed away Monday, June 15 after a 20-month battle with Guillain Barre Syndrome. He was born April 8, 1937 in Eagar, to Walter and Arrilla Faye (Ashcroft) Wiltbank.
He grew up working cattle and started his own children’s guest ranch, the Double Bar K, at the age of 16. He married Jeanette Bowers on June 9, 1961. He graduated from Eastern Arizona College and the University of Arizona with a degree in Education. He taught math at Snowflake High School for 34 years, although he never really stopped teaching. He continued to tutor students and volunteer at Highland Primary. He was a mentor and educator in every aspect of life. He coached cross country, little league, and kept stats for high school sports. His whole focus was to spend more time with his kids amid a busy schedule working three jobs at the High School, NPC, and the dormitory.
Bud was dedicated to his faith and served in many church callings. He served a church service mission in Steamboat and it was one of the greatest experiences of his life. He had tender memories and many lifelong friendships.
His many hobbies included reading, playing chess, cribbage, Dr. Mario, and Tetris and doing puzzles, brain-teaser games, crossword puzzles, and sudoku.
He will be fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren for his honesty, work ethic, service, dedication to education, and quiet strength.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margine, and brother Emer.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, seven children: Tammy (Bill), Lee (Anne), Dwain (Cheryl), Carlynn (Scott), Carl (Wendy), Steven (Marcie), and Kristin (Kevin), a brother, Ellis, 28 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Snowflake Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, commit to supporting your school by volunteering your time or money to help kids in his memory.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
