Wanda Condit

Wanda Condit

Wanda Jean Condit, age 77, passed away at her home in Snowflake, Arizona, on March 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

She was truly a warrior; she was the backbone of the family.

Wanda never met a stranger; she spoke to anyone and everyone she met as if they had been friends for years.

Wanda is survived by her son, Richard Carter Jr. (Susan); daughter, Suzette Mansfield (Jerry); eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren; as well as many friends.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or read the full obituary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.