Wanda Turley Karges, 87, died peacefully at her home in Holbrook August 29, 2022.
Born in Woodruff in 1935 to Floyd and Olive Kemp Turley, she was the third of eight children. Wanda was a lifelong resident of Arizona, having lived in Woodruff, Holbrook, and Sedona.
Wanda attended school in Woodruff through the eighth grade and completed high school in Holbrook, where she was involved in many extra-curricular activities. She was active in student government, a homecoming queen and valedictorian of her graduating class.
Wanda was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed singing in choirs at church and community events. She taught her family the importance of being good people and doing their best. She encouraged all to be self-reliant, get an education and develop talents and abilities. Hard-working, she labored with her husband Ed to build and successfully manage several businesses in the Holbrook area.
She was a beloved wife of 70 years, mother of six, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of 41. Wanda is dearly loved and will be sorely missed. She will be remembered for her homemade rolls, singing songs, humor and jokes, quilts, and amazing math skills.
Wanda is survived by husband Edward Louis Karges; three sons, Dennis (Roxanne Weech), Kenneth (Debbie Gibbons), Douglas (Frankie Hatch) and daughter Mari (Bryan) Smithson; sister, Christine (Hal) Smith and brother, Milton (Shirlene Payne) Turley.
She is preceded in death by two infant sons, Kelly Scott and Kurt Andrew, and granddaughter Kaeleb Maria Karges. Also preceded by her parents, sisters Anita (Keith) Halstead, Janice (Dee) Johnson, Lucille (Marlin) Layton and brothers Kemp (Joycelynn Hatch) Turley and Tom Turley.
Wanda will be interred in the Woodruff Cemetery. Private services will be held at a later date.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary - Holbrook.
