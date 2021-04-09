Wanda Petersen died on March 25, 2021. She was born on Nov, 6 (NOYB) in Lerpanto, Arkansas, to T.E. "Buddy" and Ruth Rhineheart. While attending Snowflake High School, she met her future husband, Lawrence J. Petersen. They raised five daughters in Lakeside and would later welcome their sons (sons-in-law) into their lives.
She is survived by daughters Vicki (Randy) Hall, Kami (Kraig) Nikolaus-Klaus, Dana (Rick) Gardner, Amy (Jeremy) Hathcock and Kristin (Keith) Crowther and several grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to read the entire obituary and leave an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.