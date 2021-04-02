Wanda Petersen died on March 25, 2021. She was born Nov. 6 (year unknown) in Lerpanto, Arkansas, to T.E. "Buddy" and Ruth Rhineheart. While attending Snowflake High School, she met her future husband, Lawrence J. Petersen. They raised five daughters in Lakeside, and would later welcome amazing sons (sons-in-law) into their lives with open arms.
Wanda is survived by daughters, Vicki (Randy) Hall, Kami (Kraig) Nikoluas-Klaus, Dana (Rick) Gardner, Amy (Jeremy) Hathcock, and Kristin (Keith) Crowther and several grandchildren.
