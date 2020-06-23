Wayne Colelay Jr. known to many family & friends as Lil` Boy or Boy was born in Whiteriver, on May 9, 1948 & went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 16, in Phoenix.
A viewing will be held at the Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The burial service and his final resting place will be at Chieftain Cemetery in North Fork, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic social distancing needs to be practiced.
Wayne lived in Maverick early in his life as a young boy then lived with his family in Whiteriver & North Fork Area. He attended Alchesay High School then was employed as a logger & truck driver for the majority of his career. Wayne served as a District 4 Councilman from 2006 through 2010 and retired after his term due to health issues.
He was a praying man and had many stories to tell which often ended in laughter. He will dearly be missed by his family, friends & congregation he attended.
Wayne is survived by his brothers Ermon (Katherine) Colelay and Ramsey Colelay Sr.; his wife of more than 42 years Sophie Colelay; his sons Aaron Colelay, Willard (Naomi) Colelay and Jared (Lavell) Colelay; daughters Sherry Colelay, Grace Colelay, Faith Colelay (Michael Billy), Jodina Colelay, Melanie (Frank Sr.) Damon and Waynella (Samuel Jr.) Holden; 31 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by a son Waylon, his mother Gladys Nachu Colelay and father Wayne Colelay Sr. There were many of his maternal and paternal cousins who he considered his brothers and sisters as they had all grown up together while being raised by his uncles and aunts after his mother’s death.
Our family extends our heartfelt appreciation to all that prayed with us for my father’s healing but as we all know God had better plans for him. We will miss him dearly but he is now our spiritual guardian waiting for us all to meet him at his heavenly home.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
