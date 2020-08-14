Wayne Decoteau

Wayne A. Decoteau, 81, passed away peacefully at the Carriage House in Snowflake, Arizona on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a valiant battle with Alzheimers. Even through the horrible disease, he always had a big smile on his face.
Wayne was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on June 28, 1939 to Elgin and Mary Decoteau.
Wayne came to the U.S. in 1962 with his wife, Beverly. Wayne and Beverly were married for 56 years before her passing in 2015. He was a lifelong dairy farmer in Canada, Massachusetts, Vermont, California and Arizona. He loved to travel the country with Beverly and became full-time RVers after retirement. He also loved to tinker in his shop and could fix anything.
Wayne leaves behind his daughter, Debbie (Terry) Cooper of Snowflake; his son, Dwayne (Cindy) Decoteau of Carmichael, California and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wayne was the best dad and grandpa you could ask for and he will be dearly missed.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Decoteau family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
