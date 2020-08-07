Wayne Nelson

Wayne Eugene Nelson, 69, went to be with the Lord peacefully on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones after a long illness. He was born March 13, 1951, to Hyrum Eugene and Evelyn Jo (Foster) Nelson.
He was born in Safford, Arizona, and raised in Pima and Fork Thomas, Arizona. His hobbies were hunting and fishing. He married Denise Marie Nelson in Myakka, Florida, on July 21, 2000. Wayne worked in law enforcement and became a Baptist minister at several churches.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Denise; sons, Donald and Lucas; Daughters, Bobbie, Tara, and Francine; and 13 grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Sharolyn) Nelson of Show Low, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Jerry, Sherry, and Frances; brother, Danny and grandson, Kyle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, contact family for information.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
To share condolences with the Nelson family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
