Wendell Larson

Wendell Ray Larson, 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Snowflake Arizona.
Wendell was born May 9, 1942 to Reed and Jean Larson in Winslow, Arizona. Growing up, Wendell was a modern-day Huckleberry Finn and joyfully wreaked havoc on the inhabitants of Woodruff every chance he got. Whether it was a skunk in the teacher’s desk drawer at the old schoolhouse, or his escapades with his beanie flipper, he was a magnet for trouble!
Wendell met and married his sweetheart, Linda Lee Hunt, in the summer of 1962 and they settled in Holbrook, eventually welcoming six children to their family. Wendell worked hard as a AAA tow truck driver and mechanic at Heward’s Super Service while spending every spare waking moment bowling, golfing, fishing, or hauling wood. Wendell is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, his children: Lonnie (Lisa): Kassi, Kristopher, Rocky, and Konner; Aaron (Marsha); Sterling: Alicia and Alexis; Barbara (Ken): Summer, Ashlyn, Tristan and Brennan; Russell (Cary): Avlee; and Alonna. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, and his siblings Patricia, Mary Lou, Terry, Michael, and Kenny. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Glen, Leroy, and Larry.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Owens-Livingston Mortuary, 409 N. 1st Ave., Holbrook, Arizona. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Woodruff Arizona Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
