Wesley Bruce Wasson, 67, passed away November 14, 2019 at his home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He was born October 7, 1952 in McNary, Arizona to Paul Wasson and Ruthe Willis Wasson. He joined two older brothers, Ron and Reed.
Wes grew up and went all through school in Snowflake. Wes enjoyed sports and while in High School he was an All-State Football player, both his Junior and Senior years. He threw the discus for the track team and held the school record for a time. He was a member of Future Farmers of America. After High School he attended Northern Arizona University, where he also played football. He liked to watch football on TV.
Wes worked at several occupations but spent most of his working life as a painter doing industrial painting in power plants and mines. He also painted many houses. Wes enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. He had a variety of pets.
In 1974 Wes married Valarie Aagaard and they had a son William. In the last few years, he enjoyed traveling with Judy around the Southwest and Mexico. He also liked the Rio Grande.
Wes was preceded in death by his father; wife, Val; and brother Reed. He was survived by his Mother; son, Bill; brother, Ron; and partner, Judy Whitney.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit the website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
