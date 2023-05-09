Eugene Wesley “Wess” Henning was born in house #2 in McNary, Arizona on November 19, 1944, and passed away May 4, 2023, in Lakeside, Arizona.
His pre-decedents include parents, Eugene “Gene” Wesley Henning and Ernie Amina “Ermina” Henning; sister, Rosalie Henning; and nephew, Lonnie Hansen.
Wess (with 2 S’s), as he preferred to be called, was raised in the White Mountains and lived here most of his life. He had many jobs, but enjoyed the brushing business his parents created the most, cleaning up after the loggers and spending his time in the beautiful forests of the White Mountains. However, after working his last job with Union Pacific Railroad he was able to travel the United States. He loved driving and spent a ton of time behind the wheel. Driving was his escape, and he always had the best luck buying vehicles that lasted thousands of miles.
Some locals may remember him from Friday and Saturday nights out at Mr. C’s and Bill’s Bar, where he loved dancing. On occasion the owners would ask him to be backup bouncer because he was a large scary looking guy, but those who really knew him, knew better. In his later retirement he would frequent Ranch House Saloon in Snowflake and relax at his home, enjoying TV and talk radio. He enjoyed reading and grew his personal library to hundreds of books and was very knowledgeable on many different subjects. It was fun to discuss almost any subject with him. He seemed to know at least a little about everything. Everything I would ask about anyway. He loved fast cars and trucks (Dodge made of course) and animals which just seemed to show up on his doorstep or get left with him and didn’t want to leave.
Wess is survived by two children, Tamenia Henning-Fellars (Kiley) and Eugene James Henning; grandsons, Andrew, Dominick, and Justice; younger sisters, Susan Henning-Shaw and Mina Lou Henning; his ex and friend, Loretta Crider (Terry); and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Wess will be missed by his kids. He was a true local and we are sad to lose another.
Dad did not want a funeral. However, he said a get-together outside, with his favorite drinks and eats, sounded more like his style. We will be doing that at Woodland Lake Park on May 20, 2023, Pavilion #1, starting at 2:30 p.m. Any stories you would like to share with Jim and I would be amazing. For questions about the gathering please email: tameniah@yahoo.com Please NO flowers. We kindly ask that you donate to the American Heart Association instead at heart.org. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love for Jim and I.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
