West Armstrong Jr. died on March 10, 2021, in Show Low. He was born on Nov. 7, 1989, to the late West Sr. and Pauline Armstrong in Phoenix.
West is survived by sisters Westina Anderson and Paula Kanteena; brothers-in-law Herschel Anderson and Sherwin Kanteena; and nieces Mia Anderson and Hadley Kanteena.
A graveside service was held on March 18 at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Armstrong Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.