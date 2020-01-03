West Goklish Jr. entered eternal rest Dec. 23, 2019, in Whiteriver. He was born March 29, 1964, to Ruth and West Goklish Sr. in Whiteriver.
West grew up in Cedar Creek. He went to school at John F. Kennedy, graduated from Phoenix Indian High School and attended Eastern Arizona College. He loved the sport of rodeo, he participated in bull riding during his younger days. He enjoyed painting flowers and plants. He was a former employee for Show Low Ready Mix, Sunrise, ADOT and construction work.
West is survived by his children: Wacey Goklish, Ethan Goklish and Tryan Goklish; mother Ruth Goklish; sisters: Marilyn (MacArthur) Burnette, Carolyn (Harrison) Tolino, Rea Goklish and Crystal Declay; brothers: Mark (Shirleen) Goklish and Kevin (Renada) Goklish.
He was preceded in death by his children, Claudia Goklish, Lakoda Goklish and Shawn Goklish and father West Goklish Sr.
A one night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church, Cedar Creek. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Cedar Creek Assembly of God Church in Cedar Creek. Burial will be held at Morning Dove Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the West family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.