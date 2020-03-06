West McQueen Armstrong Sr. went to be with the Lord Feb. 28, 2020, after a battle with an illness. He was born May 27, 1950, to Wayne Armstrong and Jennie Kinney.
West was employed at FATCO for many years, he worked there as a grinder. He enjoyed playing the guitar and fishing in all the different lakes and streams.
West is survived by his daughters: Westina (Herschel) Anderson and Paula (Sherwin) Kanteena; son West Armstrong Jr.; granddaughters: Mia Anderson and Hadley Kanteena; sister, Judy Declay; half-brothers, Dewayne and Simpson Armstrong; half-sisters, Loma Cody, Donna Armstrong, Rureko Armstrong and Elaine Ethelbah.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Armstrong (2009) and sons Reno and Joey Armstrong.
A wake will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at 619 South West Street in Canyon Day. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7. Interment will be at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day.
To leave on-line condolences for the Armstrong family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
