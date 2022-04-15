Wickham Shephard “Skip” Culbert a Certified Public Accountant and long-term resident of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on March 6, 2022, in the comfort of his own home at the age of 82.
Skip is survived by his wife Avis Read; sons and their wives Wickham and Lisa, Read and Kari, Trevor and Candice; grandchildren Kassidy, Rylie, Caden, Sidney, Clinton and Paige; nephew Corey Culbert and niece Tiffany Padilla. Skip is preceded in death by his parents and brother Amos Hartzel “Tad” Culbert.
Skip was born October 30, 1939, to Amos John Culbert and Dorothy Quinan in St. Louis, Missouri. Skip obtained a degree in Business and minor in Geology from the University of Arizona and was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Skip also obtained an Accounting degree from Arizona State University.
Skip created a life with the girl of his dreams standing side by side for 63 years raising their children and traveling the world. Skip was an avid fly fisherman, outdoorsman, mentor for many and an exceptional patriarch. Skip enjoyed living in the White Mountains, spending time with family and off-roading with friends throughout Southwest. He was a member of the Desert Fly Casters, Arizona Fly Casters and White Mountain Fly Casters. Skip joined the Dons of Arizona in 1972, where he served in several capacities including president, developed lasting relationships while teaching the lore of Arizona history to many. Inspired by bring joy to others, Skip's most recent achievements were volunteering for the Wound Warrior Program and Casting for Recovery.
Above all, Skip provided unconditional love. He built with friends a cabin for several families to enjoy and established a well-respected accounting firm in a profession he loved. He was a loyal Arizona Wildcat, tied flies that caught fish, always owned a truck, loved animals, crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader and adventurer at heart. He was always a gentleman and enjoyed telling a good story, fact or fiction and truly enjoyed the "I gotcha" moment. Skip kept much to himself, gave opinions when asked, sought solutions not problems, stayed true to his being, while remaining a servant leader. He will be forever missed.
Now as we face our future without him, we know a life well lived cannot be measured by health, wealth, or accomplishments, but rather by the effect you have on the lives of others. He will be remembered for his kindness, sincerity, patience, generosity, and humorous personality. We Love You Dad!
In lieu of flowers please consider donating on behalf of Skip Culbert to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 or to the Casting for Recovery or to the Wounded Warrior Project. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
