Wilford Durham

Wilford Adis Durham, 95, Overgaard, Arizona, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born September 30, 1925, in Hopkinsville, Christian County, Kentucky, the second child of Adis Alonzo Durham and Susan Leone Ferrell. In 1929, due to his mother's health, the family moved to Winslow, where several other family members were living.
In November 1937, after the death of his father, at age 13, Wilford did as his father asked and became man of the house, looking after his mother, three sisters and one brother. In 1941, the family moved to Phoenix where he lived and worked before moving to Overgaard three years ago. With his mother's consent, he joined the United States Navy at age 17 and served during WWII. A few years ago, he and his son, Mark, were able to go to Washington, DC on a WWII honor flight. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned home and in 1947 gained employment with the Phoenix Fire Department. He retired as Captain after 33 years of service. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Evelyn Ruth Echols October 13, 1949, in the Mesa LDS Temple. They were married until her death in 2006. He married Bobbie Louise Inman Stewart on June 23, 2007 at her home in Sun City, Arizona. They were married until her death in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Verna Louise Schlinker, Nina Jean Farrington Tanner, and Marvine Whitmer.
He is survived by sons, Steve (MaryLee) Durham of Heber, Arizona; Mark (Debbie) Durham of Overgaard; brother William (Linda) Durham of Glendale; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as step-children Theresa "Joni" Fox, David, and Jimmy Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.