Willard Ray Bass: Dec. 4, 1944 — Feb. 25, 2021
Willard Bass is survived by his three children, Kelly, Cindy and Kevin and their families. He was “PAPS” to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Willard’s wife, Sherri Bass, preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Willard was born in Modoc County, California, where he learned to work hard at an early age. That work ethic landed he, Sherri and their girls in Arizona in 1967 by way of Loveness Logging, and he lived in the Pinetop-Lakeside area since. Kevin joined the family in 1973. Willard’s favorite work was logging and being in the woods, whether loading or hauling logs. He took great pride in his Mack and Kenworth trucks. He could fix anything and was often sought out as a mechanic.
If Willard said he was going to do it, you could consider it done and done right. Growing up, Willard was very athletic and especially loved playing baseball and basketball The love of sports was prevalent in his life and he knew sports history well. If you stopped by to see him, he would have been watching some type of sporting event. He especially loved NASCAR, baseball, football, golf and college basketball.
He loved the Boston Celtics when Larry Bird played. Willard also had a love of old cars from the time he was young, and as one of the old “Canby” said, he inspired his son to get into old cars. Willard also enjoyed hunting, but his greatest disappointment was never being drawn for an antelope tag. There are no immediate services being held for Willard. The family would like to plan a celebration of life sometime in the future. If you would like any information you may contact Cindy by email at cnc@citlink.net or by cell at 928-358-3873. The family thanks everyone for their support and prayers during this time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
