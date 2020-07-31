Willard Hunt Jr

Willard L. Hunt, Jr. of Show Low, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Show Low. He was born on January 27, 1945 in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia to Willard L. and Madeline Joy (Solway) Hunt, Sr.
He attended school in Gardena, California. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. Willard worked as a truck driver throughout his adult life. He loved fishing and rock hunting.
Willard is survived by his three sons, Phillip N. Hunt, Michael D. Hunt, Damien Hunt; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Carol A. Glick and Cheryl L. Kelley; two brothers, Dale E. Hunt and Scott A. Hunt.
No services are scheduled at this time.
