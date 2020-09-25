William “Bill” Solomon

William “Bill” Ted Solomon of Show Low passed away while surrounded by his wife and children on Sept. 17 due to complications from a recent surgery.
The son of Pearl (Bates) and William Roy Solomon, Bill was born in Winslow on October 17, 1943, and grew up in Taylor. When Bill was 7 years old, his father was killed in a tragic accident. With his siblings providing cover from his mother’s supervision, he could at times be a bit mischievous — a trait he retained into adulthood.
After his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bill met Rita Claire Tenney while water skiing with friends. Six months later, on January 21, 1967, they married in Show Low and were sealed for eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple on September 28, 1973. They were married for 53 years.
Bill’s greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. As a descendant of pioneers, he also enjoyed gardening, being in nature, cutting wood for his legendary woodpile, and serving in his church including as a worker in the Snowflake Arizona Temple for nearly four years, alongside Rita.
The viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Show Low Stake Center, 401 West Deuce of Clubs. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the same location, with interment at the Show Low Cemetery. Bill’s family respectfully requests that social-distancing guidelines be followed, including the use of masks.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rita; his 6 children (and 5 children-in-law)—Billy (Tina), Rick (Alexandra), Gena (DL) Brewer, Chris (Janel), Emily (James) Greenlaw, and Russell, his 16, soon to be 17, grandchildren; and his 7 siblings.
Faithful to the end, he is now eternally reunited with his parents and grandparents.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
