William Cox

William (Bill) Thomas Cox, 76, peacefully passed away Saturday November 13, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Mesa, AZ after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Deborah Lu Cox (Reidhead), his daughter Diana Taylor (Greg), his son Chad Cox, his grandchildren Morgan, Joshua, Ashley and Jordan and 6 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly, and his son William (Bill). Public services will be held on December 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints located at 880 N Centennial Boulevard, Taylor Arizona 85939. He will be laid to rest during a private interment at Snowflake National Cemetery.

