William Danilson

William James Danilson, "Happy Dan," passed away on July 4, 2020, in Show Low, Arizona. He was born to Lawrence and Edna Danilson on October 14, 1925, in Pocatello, Idaho. William spent his youth years in Payson, Arizona, fifty years in Phoenix, Arizona, six years in Salinas, California, and the last twenty-one years in Holbrook, Arizona. William was a United States Marine, Private First Class, from November 4, 1942, to December 8, 1945. He served in World War II. William was a produce shipper, packer, broker and grower.
William is survived by his children, Debera Reyes and Horacio, Chandler, Arizona, Darsel Minter and Butch, Holbrook, Arizona, and Dani Casto and Robert, Holbrook, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and his sister, Gwen Rohr.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Bonita, and his parents.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Danilson family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
