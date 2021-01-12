William Davis

Bill Davis passed away Dec. 28, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 88. He was born Dec. 21, 1932 in Phoenix and was a resident of Arizona his entire life. He enjoyed most of his later years in the cool country of Pinetop, Arizona.
Mr. Davis worked for Mountain Bell Telephone and AT&T the majority of his life. Bill was an avid boat racer and competitor in the 1950’s and 60’s, winning the Arizona State Championship Unlimited Boat race in 1963 as well as the Southwest Championship. He participated in boat marathons, drag racing and ski racing. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, motorcycle riding, softball, sand buggies and scuba diving throughout his life. He chose to sky dive for his 75th birthday.
In addition, Bill also enjoyed international travel and exploring the United States. He was involved in White Mountain off-roading and served as president of the Valley Boat and Ski Club where he made many life long friends.
Davis is survived by; his son Gary Steven Davis, his daughter Jeri Lynn Hermanson, their mother Rayetta Spencer (Davis) Temple, his sister Catherine Hazle Goode, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Selma “Jerry” Davis and Zenith Hazle Bullock Davis.
A service will be conducted privately by his family.
