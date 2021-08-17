William DeVere

William Cleveland DeVere, 70, died July 28, 2021, in Snowflake, Arizona. William was born July 11, 1951, in Phoenix, Arizona to Edward Eller and Annie Mae (Lawrence) DeVere.
William is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kat" DeVere; daughters, Mandi (Gary) Craft and Melissa "Lisa" (Daniel) Wood; grandkids, Logan, Emily, & Sadie Craft and Matthew and Lilly Wood; siblings: Edward DeVere, Roy (Becky) DeVere, & Michael (Kathie) DeVere.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy DeVere, and brother, James DeVere.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
To send condolences or to read the full obituary please visit owenslivingstonmortuary
