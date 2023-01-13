William (Bill) Laverne Free, 89, of Clifton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, January 8, 2023.

Bill was born September 3, 1933 to William and Pauline Free in Clifton, Tennessee. He graduated from Frank Hughes High School. Upon graduation, he worked on riverboats, ferrying cargo up and down the Tennessee River, before joining the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met and married Martha Jo Tate June 6, 1956, while in Winslow, Arizona. Bill and Martha had three sons, Allen, Greg, and Keith.

