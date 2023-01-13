William (Bill) Laverne Free, 89, of Clifton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, January 8, 2023.
Bill was born September 3, 1933 to William and Pauline Free in Clifton, Tennessee. He graduated from Frank Hughes High School. Upon graduation, he worked on riverboats, ferrying cargo up and down the Tennessee River, before joining the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met and married Martha Jo Tate June 6, 1956, while in Winslow, Arizona. Bill and Martha had three sons, Allen, Greg, and Keith.
Bill was a decorated Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He owned several small businesses over the years in Winslow, Arizona, and eventually Cullman and Baileyton, Alabama, including driving long haul tractor-trailers. He found that being away from home and family was not ideal, and upon moving to Snowflake, Arizona, to be close to Martha's family, he began working for Reidhead Sand and Rock, from which he retired. After the passing of Martha, he returned to Clifton in 1997.
He fought many health battles over the years but was eventually overcome by dementia.
He was well-liked by all who knew him and will be missed by many.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Jo. He is survived by his two younger brothers, Eugene (Marion Faye), and Edward; his three sons and their spouses, Allen and Candi, Greg, Keith and Cammy, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona, with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or view the entire obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.