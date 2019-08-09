William Gulliver

William Charles Gulliver, 82, of Phoenix, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a battle with Parkinson's, pneumonia and cancer. He went into his Father’s loving arms, surrounded by family. Born Feb. 6, 1937, he married Irene Levan in 1965 and they were married for 54 years.
William was a general contractor for over 20 years, a concrete contractor for more than 25 years. He served his country in the US Army. He served as a Mason for 50 plus years. William loved to hunt, fish, build things around the house, working with wood and being a cowboy.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Gulliver; sons: William K. (Sumi) Gulliver, Chris J. (Jewell) Gulliver; daughter Annette Norris: 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marshal L. Gulliver.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the United Methodist Church, 261 N. 5th St. in Show Low.
Services were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel of Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.