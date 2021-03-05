Capt. William (Bill) Harris III passed away Feb. 19, 2021, after a long illness. He was born in Chicago on March 23, 1940, to Lois and William Harris II. After college and officer school, Bill served on the USS Vernon County (LST 1161), the USS Oklahoma City (CG-5) and the USS Warden (CLG-18).
He remained in the Naval Reserve, and one highlight was directing an international naval exercise called RIMPAC.
His passions included, first and foremost, the Navy but also animal conservation and fly fishing. He was employed by RMEF (Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation) where he supervised fundraisers in Southern California, and in retirement, moved to Show Low to go fly fishing in the White Mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Brown; two sons, William Harris IV (Jamie) and Jeremiah Luigs Brown (Tiffany); two daughters, Elizabeth Corso (Pete) and Nika Zannini (David); siblings Dave Harris (Cheryl) and Kathleen Arnstein (Larry); and eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, William Harris V, Hanna, Killian, Devon, Drew, Eleanor and Finley.
His ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing hole in warmer weather and in the Pacific Ocean off of San Diego. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed, but we have it on the greatest of authority that he lives on in the bliss of Heaven!
