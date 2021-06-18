William Harvey

William ‘Billy’ Harvey peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loved ones on June 7, 2021. He was born on December 1, 1961 to Lydo and Ruby (Clark) Harvey. He is survived by his spouse, Lavenia Harvey; son: Martinez (Sharon) Harvey; daughters: Wilana (Cirenio) Cota and Meghan Harvey and many family and friends.
A funeral was held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Dream City Church-White Mountains 4703 Vallery Lane in Lakeside, AZ. Interment was at the Baha Springs Cemetery in Northfork, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Harvey family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
