William Allen Hauprich, Jr., 76 of Show Low, Arizona made his last flight on March 27, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bill was home and surrounded by family as he made his final journey to be with our Lord.
Bill was born in Oak Park, Illinois and spent his teen years in Arizona before joining the Air Force and serving in Viet Nam. Bill was a born pilot even though he didn't begin his aviation career until after the military. Bill participated in all things aviation, including skydiving and aerobatics.
For most of his career, Bill was a test pilot and was a member of The Society of Experimental Test Pilots. In later years he was the President of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 586 in Show Low, Arizona. Bill was not only an accomplished pilot, but he knew aircraft inside-out. When he owned his aviation company, he and his crew restored an F-8 Crusader from the ground up, and he flew the one-manned jet for various contracts his company had with major aeronautical companies.
The last ten years of his aviation career were spent flying for Piaggio America, a division of Piaggio Aero, an Italian manufacturing company in Genoa, Italy. Bill loved his many trips with his Italian counterparts over the Atlantic.
Besides his passion for flying, Bill was always interested in boats, and over the years had several, including the one he built. His talent in engineering made him able to take on most any enterprise.
We will miss our beloved husband, father, Opa and brother "until we meet again" Ciao! Bill is survived by his wife Sandy Hauprich, son Carl Hauprich (Kelly), granddaughter Haley Holt (Garret), sister Bonnie Coffey (Neil), brother Bob Roberts (Olga), brother Jim Roberts (Jeanine), sister Ann Miles (Ellen) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William A. Hauprich, Sr., mother Lorraine Roberts, stepfather Carl Roberts, sister Mary Lyall and daughter (baby) Hauprich.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June in the Pinetop area for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate to The Alzheimer's Association, Compassus Hospice of the White Mountains and/or Tunnel to Towers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.