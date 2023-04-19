William Allen Hauprich, Jr., 76 of Show Low, Arizona made his last flight on March 27, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bill was home and surrounded by family as he made his final journey to be with our Lord.

Bill was born in Oak Park, Illinois and spent his teen years in Arizona before joining the Air Force and serving in Viet Nam. Bill was a born pilot even though he didn't begin his aviation career until after the military. Bill participated in all things aviation, including skydiving and aerobatics.

