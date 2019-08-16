William Hoover

William Edward Hoover of Show Low, and Buckeye, died June 21, 2019. He was born into a family of five Oct. 5, 1936, in Montrose, Montana. His father was a farmer and musician and his mother a registered nurse.
He answered to the name of Bill but his mother, sisters and wife called him Billy Ed. Bill had three children with Elizabeth (Betty Ann). They raised their family mainly in Arizona but resident in Michigan, Idaho and Kansas as well.
Bill came to Arizona during the Korean Conflict due to his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force and his subsequent stationing at Williams Air Force Base. He met Elizabeth Ann McClanahan of Higley, and married her in 1956. She preceded him in death by 16 years.
He worked hard as a diesel mechanic when very young but soon turned to a successful career in property management and development, real estate and construction. In Show Low he owned Maverick Development and Construction, Bill Hoover and Associates Property Development and Arizona Group Construction and Equitable Realty (ERA). He employed a number of diverse individuals in his business endeavors who went on to form successful enterprises of their own. He loved to play basketball, sing and play the guitar, hunt and fish and most of all BBQ and socialize. He loved the White Mountains as well
He is survived by his son, Leonard V. Hoover (Lenny) of Show Low; daughters Wanda Mae Mann of Gilbert and Jennifer Lynn Haas (Jenny) of Show Low; grandchildren: Kelli Reveles, Katie Hock, Billie Jo Hallet, Paula Grohs, Jared Carnahan, Haylee Axsom and Hanna Haas; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. " All of us will miss his infectious laugh, can-do attitude and his overt willingness to have fun and in doing so, caused everyone present to do the same. Rest in Peace and Adios' Daddy. Thanks for taking care of us for so many years and loving us so very much while you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.