William Katzenberger

William Frederick Katzenberger, 60, passed away April 9, 2021.
Fred was born November 22, 1960 in Oak Park, Illinois to William and Joan Katzenberger. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Debbie Martin, and they have spent the last 35 years creating a beautiful life together.
Fred was preceded in death by mother, Joan. Survivors include wife, Debbie; sons, Jesse and David; father, William; sister, Debra; niece, Kendra; and grandchildren Justin, Chloe, Morgan, Ryan and Casey.
A celebration of life will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.