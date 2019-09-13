William Malone

William Edward Malone, 91, died Sept. 2, 2019, at home in Phoenix. He was born July 7, 1928, in Burton and spend most of his childhood in Snowflake and Burton.
William was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He met and married his wife, Irene (Nelson) June 26, 1953, and had three children. He enjoyed his family, camping, fishing, mechanics and hiking.
He survived by his wife, and children Christine Goodwill (Les), Micky Booker (Oscar) and Susan Drenth (Don); many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandkids; nieces and nephews.
