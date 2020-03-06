William Oscar Watkins, II, 52, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Show Low. He was born Jan. 24, 1968, in Mather Air Force Base, California, the son of William Oscar Watkins and Nova Deane Brannon Watkins.
Bill was very helpful, caring and loved his family and friends dearly. He also had a love of guns, knives and had a special place in his heart for the NASA gun club of which he was vice president.
Bill worked in many areas of public service. He worked at Apache County Dispatch for 14 years. Many of those years he served as dispatch supervisor.
Bill left behind his wife, Katrina Watkins of St. Johns; daughter Jennifer Lynne Clark; granddaughters: Sarah Webb, Cadence Garrison, Chloe Garrison; grandson Justin Clark; great-grandson Dean Earl; mother Nova Brannon Watkins Cornett of Grants, New Mexico; sisters: Jeanette Cornett of Grants, New Mexico, Debra (Fred) Hollis of Arlington, Washington, Deannie Cornett of Grants, New Mexico; uncles Tom (Carol) Brannon of Quemado, New Mexico; Wayne (Nadine) Brannon of Oklahoma; aunts: Eulene Watkins of Eagar, Jo Draegert, Leander of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a lot of close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Oscar Watkins, grandparents, Elvis Lenwood “Tex” and Frances Hughes Watkins, Thomas Edward and Vernoma Hedrick Brannon, and uncles, Walter, Jimmy, Harvey, Thomas and Archie Watkins.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown Chapel, 23 E Commercial Street of St. Johns, with visitation one hour prior.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Bill’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
"Bill, we all will miss you tremendously."
