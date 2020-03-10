William Rawlings

William Allan Rawlings, better known as "Bill," died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix, following a brief illness. He was 62 years old.
He was born Feb. 4, 1958, in St. Johns, to the late Jerry Lee and Gloria Anna (Grantham) Rawlings. He lived in the White Mountains his entire life, attending school in Show Low. He loved playing sports and acquired many lifelong friends.
He was a hard worker and lived by the motto, "You work hard. You play hard." He believed in being honest. With Bill, a handshake was as good as a contract.
He married Trudy Lynn Cummings Nov. 8, 1980. They have four children: Blake (Kari) Rawlings, Jami (Troy) Merrill, Daniel (Lacey) Rawlings, Jay Rawlings; 13 grandchildren: Tagg Rawlings, Khloe Rawlings, Treyson Merrill, Brooklei Merrill, Elle Merrill, Traxton Merrill, Dallan Rawlings, Nelly Rawlings, Willa Rawlings, Colby Rawlings, Lakeynn Rawlings, Austin Rawlings and Sawyer Rawlings.
Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many different church callings. He lived what he believed.
Bill built up Wagon Wheel Roll-Offs and Rawlings Specialty Contracting. Once you became employed, you became family.
Losing three of his grandbabies, Colby, Willa and Austin was devastating but, now he has them in his arms and is loving them once again.
Bill is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren as well as two sisters: Linda Lee (Jim) Morrow and Lori Ann (Barry) Platts.
The public visitation will be from 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Pinetop-Lakeside Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1520 Church Lane in Lakeside. The funeral service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the same location, where Bishop Brian Whatcott will officiate. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
