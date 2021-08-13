William Ruddell

William "Bill" Charles Ruddell, 82 passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Benson. He was born March 28, 1939 in El Monte, California, the son of William and Ruby Ruddell.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Amity building.
To leave an online condolence for Bill's family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
