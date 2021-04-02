William Saunders

William “Bill” E. Saunders, 67, died Mar. 23, 2021 at his home in Taylor, Arizona.
He was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Bill enjoyed restoring old cars, fishing, hunting, camping, and was always in touch with nature.
Bill was the oldest of 3 children of Charles “Red” Saunders and Bonnie Crockett.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from APS.
Bill was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Crockett; Wife Karen (Lusk); Two Brothers: Paul of Oregon, Walter of Payson; Children: Charles, William “Buc”, Dusty Amenta, Eric and Tim Hess; 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
No services were held.
Arrangements were handled by Silver Creek Mortuary of Taylor.
