William Solomon

William Craig Solomon, 66, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Snowflake, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born June 3, 1955, to Val Taft & Dixie White Solomon. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, and spent the first few years of his life in Show Low, Arizona. He spent his grade school years living in Taylor where he attended Taylor Elementary, and Snowflake Jr. High. He moved to Mesa as a freshman and then graduated from Westwood High School in1973.
He was always a devoted and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in the Montana Billings Mission from 1974-1976. His mission was one of the highlights of his life. Craig was a talented craftsman. He learned so many of his skills from working with and watching his dad. He spent many years working construction. Later in his life he was employed as a truck driver for a few different companies, one of which was Shamrock Foods. He enjoyed this job very much. If you were a friend or relative of Craig, it's very likely you would receive a phone call or a picture of a sunrise or sunset while he was driving around the State of Arizona.
Craig had a larger-than-life personality and never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and would talk to anyone, any place, at any time. He was known for his big bear hugs, sarcastic wit, and you never had to wonder how he felt about something. His children were his pride and joy, and he was a very dedicated and loving husband and father.
He met and married Joan Flake in 1992. They were married September 24th in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Craig had four children from a previous marriage, and they added two more boys to their family.
Craig is survived by his wife, Joan Flake Solomon, and their six children; Chantel, Chaz, Cayla, Clay, Colton (Bethany), and Cade (Macy), and four grandchildren; Emie, King, Jaxen, and Mack Solomon. He is also survived by his siblings; Delann Denham, Brian Solomon, Warren Solomon, and Stacey Atchley. He is preceded in death by his parents Val & Dixie Solomon, and niece London Solomon.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Snowflake Main Street Chapel, 48 N. Main Street in Snowflake. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.