William James Spencer, of Taylor, Arizona passed away April 22, 2022, in Snowflake, Arizona. He was born October 15, 1955, to James Spencer and Ester Reynolds.

He is survived by daughters, Brandy, Angela, and Melisa; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.  

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Deanne.

  Services will be held at 12:00pm Friday, April 29, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19th Street S., Snowflake. Following the services, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Ranch House.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.

