William (Bill) Clayton Spradlin, 85, passed away on December 27, 2022, after a brief illness.
Bill was born in Safford, Arizona on September 27, 1937, to parents William Clayton Spradlin and Katherine Boyd Case.
Bill was raised in Safford by his mother, Katherine and grandmother, Belle Case, as his father had passed away when Bill was only two years old. He spent his childhood and school years in Safford, graduating in 1955 from Safford High School.
He moved to Phoenix after graduation to attend barber school with his cousin, Bert Case. He returned to Safford after finishing school and spent a year attending Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona.
He married Nelda Layton, of Thatcher Arizona, on January 5, 1957. They would have celebrated 66 years married in January 2023.
They moved to the Dome Valley (Yuma) where Bill farmed alfalfa for the next 4 years.
Bill then moved his family to Phoenix, where he would work as a barber for the next 18 years. He owned and established Encanto Barber Shop.
Bill then moved his family to Safford to begin a new career. He became the Graham County Highway Department Supervisor and later the Graham County Parks Director. He retired from the county after 21 years of service.
Bill's next adventure was moving to Linden, Arizona, where he and his wife built their forever home. He lived here until his passing.
Bill was a member of the Arizona National Guard for several years. He was a self-taught carpenter, electrician, plumber, woodworker, and heavy equipment operator. He had built and also helped build several homes for family and friends through the years.
Bill was an avid hunter from an early age. He thoroughly loved all outdoor hobbies, especially hunting and camping. Fishing in Alaska was also a big favorite. Family trips to Rocky Point were always the best of times for Bill too.
He loved his day trip adventures on his ATV with his good friend, Lynn Bailey. They were always exploring new places.
He cherished each and every one of his precious dogs.
Bill always worked so hard to provide for his family. He did all he could to make their lives better. He lived his life to the fullest. His sense of humor and orneriness, his toughness, and his spirit for life were abundant. He loved family and friend gatherings and being in the middle of all the fun.
He is survived by his wife, Nelda Layton Spradlin, married 66 years, his daughter Sherry (Bill) of Linden, son Paul (Celest) of Safford, daughter Karen (Craig) of Scottsdale, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
A visitation and celebration of Bill's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2022, at the Graham Cemetery, 3120 N. Graham Cemetery Road, Safford, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
