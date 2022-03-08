William Tomkinson

William Lee Tomkinson (Bill) was born on May 19th, 1937 in Mojave, California to Albert Carl and Mary Matilda Tomkinson. Bill had a total of 6 siblings: Ella, Carleen, Linda, Mitchell, and Benjamin. He graduated from Antelope Valley Joint Union High School in 1956. While helping his father build his motel in Rosamond, a young lady by the name of Patricia saw Bill on the roof and said to herself that she was going to marry him one day. William would often be heard reminiscing about driving halfway across the country to marry the love of his life. He married Patricia Ann Hartman in August 1959 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. Before opening Bill’s Garage in Rosamond, he worked as a crane operator for Pacific Crane & Rigging. He was the President for Kiwanis Club in 1969 to 1970 in Rosamond, California. He was also active in ETI Corral 58 and loved working with the folks for the Little Britches Rodeo (which he hosted during his presidency in Rosamond). Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Bill and Patricia were sealed for time and eternity in 1974 in the Los Angeles Temple. After leaving Rosamond, he and his wife relocated to Show Low, Arizona where they owned and managed the Kiva Motel. The Kiva Motel was one of four motels that he and his wife owned throughout their lives; he was always an entrepreneur at heart. In 1978, Bill received his Private Pilots License; but his true passion was mentoring young adults. Later in life, he was an instructional aide in the Welding Program at Northland Pioneer College; it was the job that he loved most of all. He was referred to as a “Master Brazier and Welder.” He instilled work ethic and pride in his students. He enjoyed each and every class that he taught. His students loved him and nicknamed him Mr. T. He was a hard worker and worked almost up to the day he died. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Raymond, his wife, Patricia Ann, and his granddaughter, Felicia Tomkinson. He is survived by his 3 children - Mary Alice Hunt (Jay Hunt), William Lee Tomkinson Jr., and James Clark Tomkinson (Joann Tomkinson), 15 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Until we meet again.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Local firefighter featured in new movie
- Parent notification bill passes House
- Council votes for Southern Airways Express as city’s Essential Air Program
- NCSO activity, 1000 acre fire in AC
- More trouble at BRUSD
- Rogers censured by AZ Senate
- Snowflake High decathlon team wins regionals
- Woodland Lake Park burns planned
- Friends and colleagues remember Hon Dah's Mark Neel
- SHS latest drama should be a 'Beauty'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Having that 'debt free' feeling (8)
- FS offers $10K reward in horse killings (7)
- The future for Arizona’s energy workers (5)
- Navajo County will go to court to force landowner to remove RVs (6)
- Rawlings Strong! (3)
- American West suffering worst drought in 1,200 years (3)
- School budgets balanced on the brink of a fiscal cliff (3)
- Homeschooling shouldn’t happen (3)
- Navajo Board of Supervisors approves another RV storage lot (2)
- Big fight over forensics in AC spousal murder case (1)
- Navajo County omicron infection rate on the decline (1)
- Rogers headed for AFPAC (1)
- Bad call (1)
- The economy (1)
- Same old, same old with COVID-19 (1)
- Navajo County supports new trails and massive volunteer effort (1)
- IHNI, LOL! (1)
- Rogers trying to close schools (1)
- No uniforms please (1)
- Navajo County Supervisors join the disc golf craze (1)
- Native Grill & Wings complex burns (1)
- Truckers (1)
- Supplying Camp Apache From New Mexico (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.