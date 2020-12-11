William Thomas Washburn was born July 2, 1935, to Ellis William Washburn and Lola Jean Rucker Washburn in Willits, California.
He was preceded in death in 1997 by his first wife, Mary JoAn Ray Washburn, and is survived by his wife, Ruth Allyson Martin Washburn, and his sisters, Doreen (Frank) Villalon and Linda Carden. Tom was also survived by his children, Kathleen Tolman, Robert Washburn, Julianna (David) Scheaffer, David (Lilliam) Washburn, Lydia (Jared) Smout, Nathan Washburn, Elizabeth (Scott) Claflin, Jonathan (Kim Marie) Washburn, Elaine (Scott) Hardy, Tara Washburn, and Levi Washburn; over fifty grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and Allyson's children, Sallie Sullivan, Joshua Creel, and Julia Izzolo.
He enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was a Korean War Veteran. Tom worked at Brigham Young University with his friend and mentor, Jim Gamble, where they built the university's first television station. Tom spent his early career at IBM in computing and then at TRW in the US aerospace program. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Tom and JoAn moved to Snowflake, Arizona, in 1973 to raise their large family. He bought and ran Silver Creek Mill and later worked at Cholla Power Plant. While in Snowflake, he worked on JoAn's projects: sound and lights for her musicals and plays, assisting with grant writing for the Snowflake Symphony and the museums, and his personal project, Thursday Night in the Park summer concerts. Tom also served on the Snowflake Town Council. Tom moved to Utah when he married Allyson in 1998. They moved to Provo for Allyson's work at the BYU library, and then moved to St. George, Utah. Tom died at home in St. George on December 2, 2020, with his wife, Allyson, and his daughter Tara at his side and laid to rest in Snowflake.
