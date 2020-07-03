William Young

William (Bill) T Young passed away suddenly getting ready to go for a drive on June 26. He was born on Nov. 21, 1942 to William Taylor Young, Sr., and Dorothy Irene Hoyle.
He lived in Arizona his whole life. He met his wife, Mimi, of 56 years at NAU in Flagstaff. Worked at the Snowflake paper mill for 38 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing for many years and helped build the Snowflake golf course. Another favorite pass time was years of camping and fishing at Lake Powell and Roosevelt Lake with his family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening every summer and loved to grow tomatoes and hot chilies.
He is survived by his wife, Mimi Young; son, Jeffrey Taylor Young (wife Britnee); daughters, Paulla Opry (husband Arvid Opry) and Kristen Young; sister, Sharon Scott(husband Jerry Scott); brother Stan Young (wife Patty Abeyta Young); and grandchildren.
His wishes were to have a celebration of life at Lake Powell and will be held in the fall.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Young family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
