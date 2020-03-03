Willie Nozie Jr., 85, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, at home in HonDah. He was born Friday, Sept. 7, 1934, in Bylas, to the late Bessie (Haan) and Willie Nozie Sr.
Willie was a member of East Fork Lutheran High School Class of '55. Following his high school graduation, he attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. He served in t he United States Air Force for more than 20 years and was a Vietnam War veteran. While in the Air Force, he worked as an aircraft mechanic and retired as Staff Sergeant. On May 25, 1964, Willie married his 'forever sweetheart', Erna Wool. They lived in Whiteriver throughout their long marriage and were the parents to five children. They taught their children values that have served each one well throughout their own lives. Forgiveness was a virtue and attitude that was practiced within the walls of their home. As a family, they unconditionally loved one another and later, as their families grew, they extended that same Christ-like love to their grandkids. In Jan. 2015, within a year after celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary, Erna passed away. Knowing that "families are forever," Willie found a great deal of peace and comfort in knowing that, in a coming day, he would be reunited with his sweet Erna.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S.A.F., Willie worked many years for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for their highway department as a heavy equipment mechanic. He was quite skilled with his mechanical skills and even shared his expertise with countless family and friends in helping them with repairs. Willie was a man who "never let grass grow under his feet." He was ALWAYS doing something to keep himself busy. For several seasons, he Willie was Little League and Senior League baseball coach. He coached for both the East Fork A's and the Whiteriver Apaches. He also was a basketball coach for the Whiteriver Apaches. He loved his sports and he loved his teams and their players. He was key in teaching players the importance of working together as a team to help them achieve, not only their team goals but, individual goals as well. He led by example. He was a huge fan of the U of A Wildcats, the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Whenever he could, Willie always welcomed a good day trip. He loved visiting places throughout the state and if he make those trips with family or friends, that was even better! He loved eating Chinese and Mexican food. His favorite places to dine on the mountain were at China Wok in Show Low and El Rancho in Pinetop. His was a familiar place and he considered the owners his friends.
His children has said of him that he always encouraged them to attend church regularly and continue with their personal prayers. He taught them how to be courageous in facing the trials and tribulations of this life. He taught them to nourish their relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, who is the Redeemer of the world.
Willie Nozie Jr. is survived by four children: Weslee Nozie, Katie Nozie, Timmy Nozie, Leron Nozie; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and his sister, Thelma Kindelay of Bylas.
Along with his parents and wife, Willie was preceded in death by a daughter, Rolanda Kay Nozzie.
A viewing for his White Mountain friends and family will be from 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. An additional viewing will be from 7-10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 295 US Highway 70, Bylas, Arizona 85530. The funeral service will begin at 10 A.M. The concluding service with military honors will immediately follow at the Bylas Veteran Cemetery in Bylas.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign an online guestbook, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
