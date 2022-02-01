Willis “Buff” Carl Haws, Jr., 50, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from health complications with his family’s love and support surrounding him. Buff was born November 19, 1971 in Canyon, Texas to Willis and Kathy Haws and is the oldest of their 9 children.
Buff was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spent his life in service to others including most of his adult life in service to the Boy Scouts of America where he earned multiple awards for his unyielding service and leadership. Buff loved playing the role of Santa Claus in service to others because of the joy he was able to bring to those people and especially the children. He loved the kids.
Buff is a graduate of Round Valley High School class of 1990 and has been an Arizona resident for 33 years. He loved sports; everything about them. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track. He also spent time as both a referee and as a coach for his boys. Buff loved music and would often be found using his talent in singing praises to God.
Buff truly knew no stranger and loved everyone who ever entered his life. It was often said of him that Buff’s heart was even bigger than he was. He was generous to all and would literally give you the shirt off his back, even if it might have been a few sizes too big for most. Buff is a fighter. He is a three time cancer survivor in addition to multiple other health challenges but made it to celebrate his 50th birthday this past year.
Buff is survived by his wife, Sarah Hammond Haws, his three children, Laural Marie, Willis Carl Haws, III “Trae” and Rawlin Jaxon “RJ”, in addition to his parents and his 8 siblings, Kayle Haws, Arizona; Lawana Mortensen, Arizona; Robert Haws, Arizona; Lee Haws, Arizona; Alicia Kaufusi, Utah; Shamane Pulido, Arizona; Michelle Thueson, Utah; and Brett Haws, Arizona. One of Buff’s favorite concepts that he was often found teaching others and would love for everyone to understand is that “You came into this world enough, and you will leave this world enough. You are enough.”
Funeral services for Willis Carl Haws, Jr., “Buff”, were held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Queen Creek. His body was then placed to rest on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Eagar Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that what Buff would love the most is to have everyone give a service to someone else to help ease their burden.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Buff’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
