Willis Sherwood

Bill Sherwood, of Pima Arizona, passed away May 5, 2020 due to cancer. He was 81.
Willis Stephen Sherwood, “Bill,” was born in Snowflake, Arizona, on April 3, 1939, the second child and oldest son of 12 kids to C.J. and Theda Sherwood. During high school Bill worked various jobs to help make ends meet. One of his favorite jobs was working in the log woods.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Lynn; his four sons, Steve (Leigh) of San Tan Valley, Dale (Deena) of Casa Grande, Matt (Kim) of Pima and Kit (Sawnya) of Pima; his 25 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one son, JC.
Shortly after graduation from Snowflake High School, he joined the United States Navy and served four years on a submarine. He was working as a cowboy in a feedlot when he met his eternal companion Marci. After a short time, the couple moved to Florida to be near her parents. There he started a business vaccinating and hauling chickens. In 1972 the family moved back to Snowflake where they lived until 2003.
Bill and Marci finally got tired of the wind and cold weather and moved to Florence where they resided until shortly before his passing. Bill was a life-long cowboy and ardent team roper who loved hauling his kids and grandkids to rodeos or roping’s throughout the United States. He was so grateful for all the rodeo (family) that he acquired through his travels.
Bill was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings but was most proud of getting to represent his Savior as a full-time missionary with his wonderful wife for a year and a half. He had a very strong testimony of the next life and was ready to go and see his dad and mom again as well as his beloved son, JC, who passed away at only 9 years of age. Bill had a great love for his brothers and sisters and took every opportunity to get together with them and visit. He was a big-hearted person in every way and never was known to turn anyone away, whether they needed to borrow a horse or a pickup or just needed a meal. Thanks, dad, for a wonderful example and a great life. You will be missed by so many.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted May 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the R.V. Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home and Owen's Livingston Mortuary.
